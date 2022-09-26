AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam woman was cited to court on Friday after she allegedly filed a phony SNAP application, in which she failed to disclose employment and income earned in her household. Nicieli Diaz-Torres, 33, was nabbed by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after a joint investigation by their criminal investigation unit, the Department of Social Services, and the county District Attorney’s Office.

Diaz-Torres was charged with one count of offering a false instrument for filing and one count of fourth-degree welfare fraud. Both are felonies.

She was processed at the Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket. She is scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.