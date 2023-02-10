Crowds of people flocked to Amsterdam’s Veterans Park for the city’s first ever WinterFest.

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amsterdam’s second annual Winterfest has been canceled. The event was scheduled for Saturday, February 11 from noon to 4 p.m.

Amsterdam officials said the cancellation is due to unseasonably warm temperatures and rain. Winterfest was already rescheduled from February 4 because of extreme cold.

The event, sponsored by Alpin Haus, was supposed to include ice skating, hot chocolate, s’mores, hot dogs, and hamburgers. Amsterdam’s next big event will be the St. Paddy’s Day Pub Fest on Saturday, March 18 from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.