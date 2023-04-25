AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — After over 1,000 votes cast with over 20,000 wings served, the City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing and Recreation has announced the winners at the third annual Amsterdam WingFest. The event took place on Saturday, April 22.

Rockton House, original medium wings Southside Slice, slice sauce wings Good Fellas-Pizzeria, honey hot wing

Amsterdam’s next big event will be Amsterdam’s Spring Fling Festival, which is sponsored by the Sentinel, according to the City of Amsterdam Tourism Marketing and Recreation.