AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The third annual Amsterdam WingFest will be on Saturday, April 22, from 1 to 6 p.m. Any city restaurants interested in participating in the event can email Mpawlik@amsterdamny.gov today.

Several area restaurants will offer chicken wing-themed specials throughout the day. Restaurants participating will offer one wing samples for $1, and event-goers will have the chance to vote on best on the best and hottest wings in the city. On top of wings other drinks, specials, and giveaways will be offered at WingFest as well. The event is sponsored by the Rockton House.