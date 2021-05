AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The city of Amsterdam announced a boil water advisory on Wednesday. Residents must bring water to a rolling boil and boil for a full minute until further notice on the following streets:

Queen Anne Road

Sand Drive

Windswept Drive East

Windswept Drive West

Officials say the advisory is caused by a water main break on Queen Anne Road. Call the Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691 with any questions.