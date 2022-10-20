AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final week of Amsterdam’s four-week water main flushing program kicks off next Monday, October 24. According to city officials, the flushing will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. The program will wrap on October 26.
The city said residents may encounter discolored or dirty water after the flushing is complete. This condition will dissipate, officials said, if you turn your tap on cold and let it run through all interior faucets for a short time.
The maintenance is done to improve and maintain long-term water quality and minimize discoloration. If you have any questions about the process, call the City’s Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.
Schedule for the final week:
- Monday, October 24:
- Church St. between Prospect St. and East Main St., High St., Grove St., Cady St., Forbes St. between Lark St. and Liberty St., Dean St., Schuyler St., East Main St. between Washington St. and lark St., Washington St., Kennedy St., Hamilton St., Corey St., Morris St., Front St., Columbus Ave., Voorhees St., John St., Prospect St. between Brookside Ave. and Church St., Norris St., Liberty St., Federal Pl., Chuctanunda St., Gardner Pl., and Cherry St.
- Tuesday, October 25:
- East Main St. between Lark St. and City line, Lark St., Swan St., Kline St., Eagle St., Lefferts St., Vrooman Ave. between Kreisel Terrace and end, Elk St., Sweeney St., DeGraff St., Sewer Plant/DPW line, Stub-end DeGraff, Forbes St. between Lark St. and end, Cramer Lane; Minaville St. between River St. and Florida Ave., Cleveland Ave., Race Course Rd., Califano Pl., Saint Paul St., Saint John St., Grieme Ave., New St., and Greco Pl.
- Wednesday, October 26:
- River St., Gilliland Ave., Bridge St., Erie Terrace., Florida Ave. between Minaville St. and Hover Ave., Center St., Hover Ave., Gray St., Broad St., Albert St., Jewett St., Wright St., Putman St., DeWitt St., Essex St., Montgomery St., Collins St., Erie St., Arch St., Perkins St., Vedder St., Strong St., Florida Ave. between Hover Ave. and Mead Rd., Broadway, Daniel St., A St., B St., C St., Alley 2, Queen Ann Rd., Windswept Dr., East Windswept Dr., Sandy Dr., Montgomery Meadows, DeStefano St., Verbraska Ave., Minaville St. between Grieme Ave. and DeStefano St., Venner Rd., P.S. St., Nolan Dr., and Liberty Enterprises.