AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The final week of Amsterdam’s four-week water main flushing program kicks off next Monday, October 24. According to city officials, the flushing will take place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Wednesday. The program will wrap on October 26.

The city said residents may encounter discolored or dirty water after the flushing is complete. This condition will dissipate, officials said, if you turn your tap on cold and let it run through all interior faucets for a short time.

The maintenance is done to improve and maintain long-term water quality and minimize discoloration. If you have any questions about the process, call the City’s Department of Public Works at (518) 842-3691.

Schedule for the final week: