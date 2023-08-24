AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Families are invited to attend the free back-to-school event in Downtown Amsterdam on August 30. The event will be held at the United Presbyterian Church at 25 Church Street from 6 to 8 p.m.

There will be free of charge food and activities for Amsterdam Middle and High School students and families. Families will also have a chance to learn about services available from the Liberty Partnership Program at the Amsterdam School District and services from the FMCC, STEP, and the Amsterdam Literacy Zone.

Activities include a magic show by Mr. Mike Magic at 6:30 p.m. and a circus show. There will be gift card giveaways and a backpack coupon for Liberty Partnership enrolled students to pick up in September.

The back-to-school event is made available by the SUNY Fulton-Montgomery Community College, Liberty Partnerships, and the Amsterdam Literacy Zone.