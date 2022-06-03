AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A free bulk item drop-off at Amsterdam Transfer Station, located at 1247 Route 5S, has been scheduled for the week of July 25 through July 30. Homeowners and renters only, who live in the City of Amsterdam, will be entitled to drop off bulk items during the cleanup week. No commercial users or contractors will be allowed to drop off any items.

No dump trucks, flatbeds, box trucks, U-Hauls, dump trailers, or commercial trailers will be allowed. The Amsterdam Transfer Station will be open Monday through Friday, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. The transfer station is closed on Sundays. All loads going to the facility must be covered upon arrival.

Owners and tenants must obtain a drop-off ticket from the City Engineer’s Office at City Hall, 61 Church Street, beginning Friday, July 1, between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or Thursday, July 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., or Saturday, July 23, from 9 a.m. to noon before being allowed to dump. Proof of residence must be presented at the time of picking up the tickets in the form of a valid New York State Driver’s License or City of Amsterdam tax bill. Tickets will not be available after Saturday, July 23.

All white goods (bulk items/scrap metal) will be accepted at the Amsterdam DPW 4th Avenue site, located on Fourth Avenue & Belmont Place, Monday, July 25, 2022, through Friday, July 29, 2022, from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. No ticket is required for these items.

No items containing refrigerants, like refrigerators, air conditioners, and freezers, will be accepted without proper certification that the refrigerant has been removed. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation laws, rules, and regulations make this a requirement.

Certified Contractors in the area:

JOE’S REFRIGERATION – 1245 Midline Road, Amsterdam – (518) 858-9930 (Matt)

LOU’S HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING – 227 St. Hwy. 67, Amsterdam – (518) 842-6372

The following items are not included in the bulk item drop-off:

NO ELECTRONICS (T.V.’s; COMPUTERS, ETC.)

TIRES

NO RECYCLING MATERIALS (PAPER, CARDBOARD, OR COMMINGLED)

CONSTRUCTION DEMOLITION DEBRIS

BATTERIES

PAINT

HAZARDOUS MATERIAL

ROOFING MATERIALS

PROPANE TANKS

WOOD OVER FOUR FEET LONG

If you have any questions about the drop-off event, please call (518) 842-3691. The office is open Monday through Friday, between the hours of 6 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.