Amsterdam teen makes 54 pillows for local nursing home

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, high school junior Zofia Jankowski made 54 pillows for local seniors at River Ridge Living Center.
She was inspired to make the pillows after seeing how much joy her handmade creations brought to her little brother, Jaxon. She thought if they could warm his heart, they could warm others.
Materials for the pillows were purchased using the money she made at her summer job before it ended because of the pandemic.
Last Monday, Zofia dropped off the pillows at the center.
She says the best part was seeing the smiles on the faces of the recipents.
