AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stewart’s Shops at 132 Market Street in Amsterdam is celebrating its grand re-opening on Saturday with all-day specials. The store officially reopened on October 12 after a fire broke out in June.

According to the Amsterdam Fire Department, the fire damaged an attic space and caused water and smoke damage inside the store. No injuries were reported. The store was badly damaged and was torn down and rebuilt after only being open for a year.

The grand re-opening celebration and ribbon-cutting was held around 10 a.m. Stewart’s made a donation to the Amsterdam School District to support its backpack program and donated $500 to the Amsterdam Marching Band. The band was in attendance for the celebration.

The donations made to the Amsterdam School District and its marching band (photo courtesy: Stewart’s Shops)

The ribbon-cutting at the Amsterdam Stewart’s (photo courtesy: Stewart’s Shops)

All-day specials include 99-cent single scoop ice cream cones, 99-cent hot coffee and tea, 99-cent Stewart’s sodas and refreshers, 99-cent hot dogs, $2 off any whole 16” pizza, and 10 cents off all gas.