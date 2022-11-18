AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (WROC/WTEN) — An Amsterdam startup company was among the winners of the Grow-NY Global Food and Agriculture Business Competition, Grow-NY officials announced Thursday. Zalliant was named one of seven winners in the competition. According to Grow-NY’s website, the competition attracts innovative agricultural startups around the world to compete for the chance to win $1 million.

Zalliant, although not walking away with the $1 million grand prize, still brought home some cash. The startup, which specializes in Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technology, was awarded $250,000. The technologies “provide value and efficiency to farmers through improved decision making and management,” a spokesperson said.

The business that won the $1 million reward was ProAgni, an Australia-based company that makes feed for livestock. The feed lowers methane emissions from the animals, according to company officials.

Each of the winners selected will get the opportunity to begin their business plans in New York. In total, 390 startups from around the world applied for the competition, and 20 finalists received mentorship leading up to the competition.

“Grow-NY finalists and winners continue to surpass our expectations on all fronts, successfully leveraging the strengths of the region to scale their ventures, adding jobs, attracting investment, and reinforcing New York’s role as a global agrifood leader,” said Jenn Smith the program director of Grow-NY. “I offer my most enthusiastic congratulations to this year’s cohort.”

More information about the winners, as well as a full list of the judges and mentors of the finalists, can be found on Grow-NY’s website.