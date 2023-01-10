FONDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Pine and Plaid on Main just celebrated its two-year anniversary. The handmade furniture and custom home decor shop opened in September 2020, with a great deal of success. The store already needed a larger space, moving next door one year into operation, and they continue to come up with creative ideas such as their sign and sip evenings, where customers can spend the evening with friends having an artistic night out.

The business has been selected as Montgomery County’s December Small Business of the Month by County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort and the Montgomery County Business Development Center. It was chosen “because of its quality, creativity, and emergence as a strong local business in the county,” according to a spokesperson for the business development center.

“Pine and Plaid on Main is a terrific store and a developing brand with very high-quality items,” Montgomery County Executive Matthew L. Ossenfort said. “By bringing its style to Amsterdam and the county, Pine and Plaid on Main is bringing customers into the area for their products and I look forward to how they will continue to grow.”

Co-owners Amie Santiago and Richard Aldi have combined their love for creativity and design—Amie’s updated farmhouse look and her brother, Rich’s, handcrafted woodwork to make this business unique. Pine and Plaid on Main also features a little something for everyone, as they have not substituted any of the quality for the more affordable items that are available in the store.

“Having a business in our hometown, where we were born and raised, is very special to us,” Santiago said. “We are excited to keep small businesses in our community. Amsterdam is a great city and we are both very excited to see our business grow in the wonderful city.”

Pine and Plaid on Main offers something for every holiday season. The store also has something for that everyday design inspiration. There are large pieces of furniture available, dining room tables, coffee tables, live edge tables, hutches, mud room wall closets, barn doors, signs, cutting boards, and everything for that home remodel. Each piece is customizable and very high quality. The shop uses three different kinds of Amish wood that is modified in-house for that great-looking piece to make your home shine.

“Pine and Plaid on Main utilizes locally sourced products to incorporate into their brand,” Montgomery County Business Development Center CEO Ken Rose said. “They are often trying to support other local businesses, which makes them a great new member to the local business community in Montgomery County.”

Pine and Plaid on Main is located at 6 East Main Street, in Amsterdam. You can contact them by phone at (518) 866-3576 or visit their website. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @pineandplaidonmain.