Amsterdam schools delay in-person learning date

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a nearly four and half-hour school board meeting Wednesday, the Greater Amsterdam School District Board of Education discussed a delay in capital projects related to COVID-19. The district ultimately decided to move the date when students would be allowed back in school with school board members saying the district isn’t ready to safely allow students in buildings.

GASD school board members spent almost an hour at the beginning of the meeting, listening to the concerns of students, parents, and teachers over the district’s plan to move the date when kids would be able to go to school. The district had originally planned on using a hybrid learning model which included in-person and remote learning.

Students were set to resume school attendance on September 21. Now students in first through five grade will begin attendance September 28. Students in sixth through eighth grade will begin attending October 13.

On its website, the GASD says multiple factors contributed to the board of education’s decision to delay in-person learning. They say COVID-19 related supplies like Chromebooks, air filters, and air handler ventilation tests are on backorder.

The district says they are short on bus drivers and need more time to verify the number of students that will need transportation. Reductions in advisors, extracurricular activities, low-enrollment courses, and maintenance are being considered as well as a review of pre-K costs and grants.

The GASD school board says their number one priority is the health and safety of students. They also responded to students, parents and teachers calling on the district to resume in-person learning, saying they are doing the best they can with an evolving situation.

Watch Amsterdam School Board’s September 16 meeting

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES