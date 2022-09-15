AMSTERDAM N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam and R & B Construction warn of road closures that will begin next week on Monday, September 19 at 9 a.m., and are predicted to last until October 14 at 5 p.m. Dove Creek culvert replacement will begin on Monday at the same time as well.

Road Closures:

Guy Park Avenue from Steadwell Avenue to St. Mary’s Hospital driveway entrance. Traffic will be detoured and labeled detour signs will be posted.

Frequent drivers and travelers of the area should note that both emergency room entrances into St. Mary’s Hospital will remain open and accessible. The sidewalk on the north side of Guy Park Avenue at the culvert will remain open as well. Anyone with questions regarding the closings is encouraged to call the engineering department at (518) 841-4301.