Amsterdam receives money to refurbish community basketball courts

Montgomery County
Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials in Amsterdam were given funding to restore what they called a beloved center of the community — the basketball courts at Veterans Park.

Officials said kids meet there to play ball and interact with the community, but the courts are in need of some refurbishing.

Now, the city has been given $10,000 to go toward improving the facilities.

The money was part of a grant from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

