AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When your neighbors’ porch lights go out, and Halloween ends, Grow Amsterdam’s advice for your leftover pumpkins is clear: “don’t trash it, smash it!” For the fourth year in a row, pumpkins will be collected, smashed, and used to make compost for community gardens in Amsterdam at the organization’s annual pumpkin smash, slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 5, in Veterans Park.

City residents who don’t want to smash their pumpkins can drop them off beginning at 9 a.m. In the event of foul weather, it will be a drop-off-only event.

Compost produced at the event will be used in the 78 Wall Street and Kimball community gardens to grow vegetables and provide pollinator habitat, organizers said. Tom Twente, a spokesperson for Grow Amsterdam, said the pumpkin smash is a great way for the community to pitch in and have fun at the same time. “From little kids to grandparents, everyone who comes to the pumpkin smash has fun,” Twente exclaimed.

At the event, organizers said you can:

Clobber your pumpkin with a wooden maul

Impale it on a spiked target

Chop it to pieces

Chomp donuts and gulp cider

Get your face painted

Take a selfie

Pumpkins will be composted at the event by Compost Works, an initiative of Grow Amsterdam that specializes in food scrap composting. By composting your pumpkins, the organization says you are keeping organic waste out of the landfills and reducing greenhouse gas emissions, too.

Participants are asked to remove all decorations and candles from their pumpkins before smashing. For up-to-date event details, visit Grow Amsterdam NY on Facebook.