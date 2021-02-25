Amsterdam ‘pop-up’ vaccine site announced

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Andrew Cuomo on Thursday announced 12 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online this week at community centers, public housing complexes and cultural centers. These sites are expected to vaccinate more than 3,700 people throughout the week, with more sites coming online every week.

Since January 15, more than 100 community-based pop-up sites administered over 46,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine dose. These sites will be re-established after three weeks to administer second doses.

The most recent list of pop-up sites includes the Riverfront Center in Amsterdam. This center will be open on February 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Moving forward as the federal vaccine supply increases, New York will continue to establish these sites at all 33 NYCHA Senior Housing Developments, which house more than 7,600 seniors. Pop-up locations will continue to be established at other public housing complexes statewide, as well as at more than 300 churches and cultural centers. These kinds of locations have volunteered to host pop-up sites through Governor Cuomo’s Vaccine Equity Task Force.

When the pop-up sites started happening, NEWS10’s sister station in Buffalo reached out to the Office of the Governor (OAG) about how appointments are booked for pop-up sites: