Amsterdam police seize large amount of cocaine, heroin during search warrants

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department has seized a large amount of drugs after two search warrants were executed in Amsterdam. Police arrested Esmeralda Torres, 51, of Amsterdam on November 9 as a result of the bust.

Esmeralda Torres

Police said Torres was a target in an open investigation into the sale of narcotics. Around 8 a.m. on November 9, police said they saw Torres driving her vehicle and a traffic stop was conducted.

Torres was taken into custody without incident and brought to police headquarters. Police said members of the Detective Bureau were granted search warrants for Torres’ vehicle and her address.

During those searches, police said they found a large quantity of cocaine, several bags of heroin packaged for sale, numerous opioid pills, drug packaging materials, scales, and over $10,000 in U.S. currency.

Charges:

Two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree (felony)

Investigators from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a K9 unit from the New York State Police, and members of the United States Drug Enforcement Administration were also on scene to assist.

Torres was held pending arraignment in Amsterdam City Court.