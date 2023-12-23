AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department is seeking assistance regarding an accident on Saturday morning. Police are seeking the driver of a maroon Ram 3500 Dually Pick-Up towing a 30-foot-long trailer carrying what appeared to be roofing materials.

Police say the accident happened around 4:20 a.m. on Church Street. The truck reportedly left the scene without reporting the accident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Western or Detective Palmerino at (518) 842-1100.