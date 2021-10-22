Amsterdam police issue boil water advisory

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The town of Amsterdam is under an official boil water advisory. They say it’s in place until further notice.

Police owed the advisory to “a positive bacteriological sample.” Police say crews will extensively flush hydrants throughout the weekend. Water may be discolored, but they say it will dissipate or clear if the water keeps running.

Police said that any business or residence serviced by municipal water in the affected area should boil water for consumption, including filtered water or use bottled water. They advise bringing your water to a full, rolling boil for two minutes, and then letting it cool.

The advisory covers the entire Harrower Water District, which includes Miami Avenue, Hollywood Road, Saratoga Avenue, Harrower Lane, Pioneer Street, Midline Road from the city or town line up to Wallins Corners Road, including the Wallins Corners Apartments, and Wallins Corners Road including the Cedar Crest Apartments and Wallins Corners Condominiums.