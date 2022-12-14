AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department has declared a snow emergency, anticipating of a significant amount of snow. The warning will be in effect as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, and will go through Saturday, December 17, ending at 6 p.m.

As a result of the snow emergency, the Amsterdam Police Department is requiring all motor vehicles not park on Amsterdam streets by the time the warning takes place. Residents may park their cars at any of the following city owned parking lots: