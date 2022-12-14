AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department has declared a snow emergency, anticipating of a significant amount of snow. The warning will be in effect as of 6 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, and will go through Saturday, December 17, ending at 6 p.m.
As a result of the snow emergency, the Amsterdam Police Department is requiring all motor vehicles not park on Amsterdam streets by the time the warning takes place. Residents may park their cars at any of the following city owned parking lots:
- City Hall
- Post Office Lot
- Guy Park Ave. Ext. (Kirk Douglas parking)
- Golf Course Lot
- Vet’s Field (upper field along Locust Ave. Roosevelt Rd. and the road to the pool building.
- Morris St. Parking Lot
- East Main & DeGraff (both lots)
- Between Vrooman & Lefferts (behind Art Center)
- Eagle & East Main Street (lot)
- Dean & East Main Streets (lot)
- 47 Reid Street Lot
- Milton Ave. between 1st & 2nd Ave.
- Prospect Street (Upper, near Elizabeth St.)
- Chestnut & Lincoln (basketball court lot)
- Bunn & Thomas St. (lot)
- Greene & Mechanic St. (lot)
- Union & Orange St. (lot)
- Union St. (between Brandt & McDonnell lot)
- Clinton & Division St. (lot)
- Bridge St. (next to bakery)
- Center St. (Sampone Park only)
- 197 Florida Ave. (lot)
- Brookside Ave. (old Eddy Brush building across from Hempton; large lot)
- Pedestrian Bridge Lot