Amsterdam police arrest 6 in simultaneous drug busts

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department says that the Montgomery County regional SWAT team executed two separate search warrants on Friday morning, yielding six drug arrests.

Police say the SWAT team went into action at 6:30 a.m. One search warrant was for a Prospect Street address, and the other was on Wall Street, both in the city of Amsterdam. The six arrests are for felony charges connected to sales of heroin and cocaine throughout the city.

Police listed the six suspects they arrested as:

Anthony DeRose, 26, of Fonda, charged with second-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

John Soto, 62, of Amsterdam, charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Estrella Zuleima, 39, of Amsterdam, charged with two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Madeline Lao-Dejesus, 37, of Amsterdam, charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Rizel Sims, 31, of Amsterdam, charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Dixon Feliciano, 44, of Amsterdam, charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Police say their investigation continues, with more arrests are pending. They say that, besides the arrests, the search warrants also netted heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, drug packaging materials, several thousand dollars in cash, and several stolen items.

The search warrants resulted from a 7-month-long investigation by the Amsterdam Police Detective Bureau, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Investigation Unit, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, the New York State Police Violent Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.