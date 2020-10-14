Amsterdam police arrest 1 over August shots fired incident

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ismael R. Cortez aka “Problems,” 25, of Amsterdam was arrested Tuesday on weapons charges, according to Amsterdam police.

Around 7:30 p.m. on August 10 Amsterdam police responded to Slater Street near Hibbard Street for reported shots fired. When they arrived on the scene, patrol officers confirmed that the shooter had already left the area after firing a .380 caliber handgun. No individuals reported injuries.

Detectives investigated, collecting physical evidence, interviewing several individuals, and obtaining video surveillance of the area. They say their investigation led them to believe Cortez fired at least one round from a .380 handgun toward a group shortly after an argument, before driving off. However, detectives could not find him, and City Court Judge Lisa Lorman signed an arrest warrant.

Police say they found Cortez on Grand Street in Amsterdam on Tuesday, and arrested him without incident on the active warrant on charges of:

First-degree reckless endangerment

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

These felony charges potentially carry a combined total of 22 years with a conviction, according to the state’s maximum sentencing guidelines.

