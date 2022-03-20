AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Police Department was dispatched to the area of Wall Street around 6:04 p.m. Friday for a reported fight in the street with possible shots fired. Members of the Amsterdam Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and New York State Police all flooded the area and were quickly able to identify one suspect car and two people allegedly involved in the fight.

Shortly after, the car in question and both subjects were found close to Wall Street. The car was secured as evidence and the two people were held by police for an interview. Amsterdam Police Department members stayed on the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses and video of the incident.

At Police Headquarters, detectives interviewed the two subjects and ultimately arrested Zayira Colon, 32, and Eliezer Morales, 29, both of Amsterdam. It was determined that Colon did allegedly fire a gun during the fight, but no one was shot.

Both Colon and Morales were processed and held overnight pending arraignment. On Saturday, Colon and Morales were arraigned in Amsterdam City Court.

Zayira Colon charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

First-degree attempted assault (Felony)

Endangering the welfare of a child (Misdemeanor)

Eliezer Morales charges:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon (Felony)

Fourth-degree conspiracy (Felony)

Colon was sent to Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond. Morales was also remanded on $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond.

The Amsterdam Fire Department said they would like to thank the citizens of Amsterdam who assisted in this investigation, as “senseless gun violence will not be tolerated.” The Amsterdam Police Department was assisted by the office of the Montgomery County District Attorney Lorraine Diamond in this investigation, the investigation is ongoing, and more charges are possible.