AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Police Department said Wednesday they are currently trying to locate Devin MT Coleman, 14, who has been reported as a runaway. Police currently believe Devin is staying somewhere in Amsterdam.

Devin MT Coleman, 14. (Photo: Amsterdam Police Department)

Devin is described as a five-foot-seven boy, weighing about 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. If you have any information about his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Amsterdam Police Department at (518) 842-1100.

You can also reach Amsterdam Police via email. Their tip line is infopd@amsterdampd.com.