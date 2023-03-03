AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department is on the lookout for a 65-year-old man, who went missing Thursday morning. Hugh Cruz was last seen around 6:20 a.m. on Thursday, on Market Street in Amsterdam.

According to police, Cruz has dementia and may be in need of medical attention. When he was last spotted on Market Street, he was wearing a blue rain jacket, tan pants, white shoes, and a black hat.

Cruz is described as a white man, five-foot-four, with black hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 140 pounds.

Have you seen this man? If so, give the Amsterdam Police a call. (Photo: Amsterdam City Police)

If you have any information on his whereabouts, the Amsterdam Police Department would like a call. They can be reached at (518) 842-1100.