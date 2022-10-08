AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An active and ongoing investigation into the sale of illegal narcotics within Amsterdam led to the arrest of three individuals. The Amsterdam Police Department/ Montgomery County Regional SWAT team simultaneously executed two search warrants on Wednesday, October 5 at 19 Putnam Street Apt. 1 and at 243 Locust Avenue.

On October 5, detectives found and arrested Anthony Diaz, 30, and Nayquan S. Joseph, 25 at 243 Locust Avenue. During the search, detectives found and took a large quantity of cocaine and heroin along with a large amount of packaging material materials, cutting agents, and other paraphernalia associated with the trafficking of narcotics.

At 19 Putman Street Apt. 1 detectives found and arrested Jose J. Manon, 31. Manon was the subject of an arrest warrant for criminal sale of a controlled substance after selling a controlled substance to a police source during an active drug investigation. Detectives found cocaine and heroin packaged for sale along with drug paraphernalia.

Charges for Anthony Diaz and Nayquan S. Joseph

First degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Two counts of second degree criminal using drug paraphernalia

Charges for Jose J. Manon

Third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance

Third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fifth degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Fourth degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second degree criminal using drug paraphernalia

All arrestees were arraigned in Amsterdam City Court in front of the Honorable Judge William J. Mycek. Diaz and Joseph were remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail. Manon was released on his own recognizance to reappear in court at a later date under the provisions of New York State’s bail reform.