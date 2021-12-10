Amsterdam PD arrest 2 teens for helping spread false information of school threat

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police arrested two teenagers after they allegedly helped spread false information about an alleged threat at a local school.

Around 5:15 a.m., a parent in the Greater Amsterdam School District notified the school resource officer at Lynch Middle School of a social media post that claimed firearms had been placed inside the school during an alleged overnight break-in.

Amsterdam police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office went to the school before student arrival to investigate and found no evidence of a break-in or weapons.

Police found the social media profiles of two teenagers who were circulating the information. Police said they took the information and added context to it in an attempt to substantiate or legitimize the information as a credible threat. The way in which they conveyed the information was likely to cause public alarm, police said.

They also did not alert school officials or law enforcement of the alleged threat, police said. The threat was found to not be credible.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were each charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident in the Third Degree. They were referred to the Montgomery County Probation Department for juvenile offenders.