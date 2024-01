AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam will collect Christmas trees from January 8 to 31. All lights and decorations must be removed, or the tree will not be collected.

The Department of Public Works requests that trees be left on curbs. Trees should not be placed in bags.

Residents who miss the January deadline can call (518) 841-4337 or (518) 841-4320. Trees can be collected after January 31 as a bulk pickup with a $5 fee.