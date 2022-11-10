AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In July, Dale Stanavich, a left-handed pitcher from Amsterdam, inked his name on a professional contract. The Amsterdam High School grad signed with the Miami Marlins, after being drafted in the eighth round, 232nd overall in the MLB draft.

Fast-forward four months, and Stanavich is giving back to his hometown. The southpaw visited Tecler Elementary School on Wednesday, November 9, and spoke to students in a “Leader in Me” assembly that focused on leadership, goal setting, and “beginning with the end in mind,” according to a written statement from school administrators. Students had the opportunity to ask questions and were given autographed photos.

Administrators said Dale is the son of Greater Amsterdam School District Occupational Therapist Christine Stanavich. He is a member of the Marlins’ Single A affiliate Jupiter Hammerheads, who play in Jupiter, Florida.

“We thank Dale for speaking with students and emphasizing leadership qualities while motivating students to always do their best,” a spokesperson for the school district said. “We wish him continued success in his career.”