Amsterdam moves closer to breaking ground on $1.9M Church Street reconstruction

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam Common Council is moving forward with its plans to renovate Church Street. Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara announced he secured nearly $1 million in funding for the project.

“Despite numerous delays, I’m happy to see the city of Amsterdam move forward on this important work,” Santabarbara said. “By updating the 2018 engineering study, the city will be better prepared to make these renovations a reality. Church Street serves as an important corridor connecting us to other major upstate regions and is also used by local families and small businesses each and every day, making it critical that we complete this project as soon as possible.”

In 2018, Santabarbara secured a $900,000 State and Municipal Facilities Program grant from the state’s Dormitory Authority for the project. On Tuesday, the Amsterdam Common Council approved a resolution to update the engineering study for the now long-delayed $1.9 million project.