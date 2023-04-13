AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Batter up! The Amsterdam Mohawks are seeking six new bat boys for the 2023 season, each committing to eight games. Anyone interested in signing up can contact Megan@AmsterdamMohawks.com. The team is looking for bat boys 8 years old and up.

The Amsterdam Mohawks, established in 1978, are a collegiate summer baseball team that plays in the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL). Before joining the PGCBL in 2011, the team played in the New York Collegiate Baseball League. The Mohawks are nine-time league champions, most recently winning in 2019, and have several former players currently playing professional baseball.