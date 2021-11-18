Amsterdam men arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing man

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Police Department have arrested two men for reportedly assaulting and robbing a man on Market Street in September. Police said they arrested Dainon Aviles, 18, and Noble Hines, 20, both of Amsterdam after security cameras in the area captured footage of the assault.

Around 8 p.m. on September 10, police were called to Market Street for a report of an assault in progress. Officers located the victim of the assault with what appeared to be multiple injuries and called EMS to the scene.

Police said they captured footage of the assault from security cameras in the area. The footage showed two men attacking the victim, slamming him on the ground, punching, and kicking him multiple times. Police said the suspects then fled the scene after stealing property from the victim.

Officers identified the men as Aviles and Hines. Police said they had difficulty locating the men, so arrest warrants were granted.

On October 6, Aviles turned himself in on the active arrest warrant. He was charged with robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree, both felonies.

On November 16, Hines turned himself in. He was charged with robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and criminal contempt in the first degree, all felonies.

Aviles and Hines were arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and were both remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.