ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 34-year-old Amsterdam man is facing time in prison after pleading guilty to a drug trafficking conspiracy. Bernardo Tovar admitted he planned to distribute counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

As part of the plea deal, Tovar also said he possessed over 160 grams of fentanyl, other narcotics, and a loaded handgun to protect his drugs and proceeds. Tovar has a prior felony conviction for attempted robbery.

Sentencing is scheduled for March 20, 2024. Tovar faces at least 15 years and up to life in prison, a fine of up to $8 million, and a term of post-release supervision of at least eight years and up to life.