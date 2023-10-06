AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 24-year-old male is facing charges following an investigation into drug activity in Amsterdam. Jesus M. Ortiz was taken into custody by the Amsterdam City Police on Thursday and was arraigned in the Amsterdam City Court.

The arrest was made when a detective observed a vehicle that had been frequenting the area commit a vehicle and traffic law violation. Police conducted a traffic stop and interviewed the occupants. Ortiz was found to have a quantity of crack cocaine and powder cocaine, U.S. currency, and drug paraphernalia, including a digital scale and plastic bags.

Ortiz was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree and criminally using drug paraphernalia in the second degree. He was remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility on $20,000 cash bail.