AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Anthony Ropas, 27, of Amsterdam was found guilty on Thursday of attempted burglary in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, and endangering the welfare of a child. The charges stemmed from an incident in May 2022, where Ropas, knife in hand, chased a neighbor carrying his two-year-old child, and his girlfriend into their apartment.

According to court documents obtained by NEWS10, Ropas tried to break down the door to the apartment while the victims frantically called 911. Officers with the Amsterdam Police Department responded to the call and eventually arrested Ropas.

Months later, before he was convicted for the May 2022 incident, Ropas allegedly groped a seven-year-old girl and sent her indecent photographs. Officials say when he was arrested for sexually abusing the girl, he busted out of a police car. He allegedly ran into a nearby parking lot, still in cuffs, and was quickly caught.

“We are pleased that the jury held Mr. Ropas accountable for the grave danger he put his neighbors in and his threatening behavior to the community,” stated District Attorney Lorraine Diamond. Diamond went on to praise the members of the Amsterdam Police Department for their diligent efforts in securing the evidence necessary to convict Ropas.

Ropas will be sentenced on June 7, 2023, for the attempted burglary. The sexual abuse case against him is still pending.