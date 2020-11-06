Amsterdam man charged with distributing images of child sexual abuse

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Thomas Love, Jr., 31, of Amsterdam was arrested on Thursday on a charge of distributing child pornography.

On October 27, Love was charged by criminal complaint with distributing images depicting the sexual exploitation of children via social media. The allegations stem from a July, 11 incident, and the Department of Justice says he’s also admitted to distributing images of child sexual abuse via email and on additional social media platforms.

If convicted, Love faces five to 20 years, supervised release for anywhere from five years to life, and up to $250,000 in fines. He would also need to register as a sex offender.

If you or someone you know has additional information about Love, contact the FBI’s Albany Field Office at (518) 465-7551.

LATEST STORIES