AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — John A. Duggan, 45, was arrested for promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child. State Police took Duggan into custody after executing a search warrant at his residence on Wednesday.

Police launched an investigation following a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Duggan was arraigned at the Amsterdam Town Court and remanded to the Montgomery Correctional Facility in lieu of $30,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.