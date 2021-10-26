Amsterdam man arrested for reportedly firing shotgun inside apartment

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested after allegedly firing a shotgun in a residence during a verbal dispute. The Amsterdam police Department said Jesus Ortiz, 22, was taken into custody on October 24.

On Saturday around 1 a.m., police were called to the residence for a loud verbal argument. Police said two patrol officers approached the residence and could hear the argument continuing. The officers knocked and announced their identity and purpose for being there. A loud gunshot then rang out from inside the residence.

Police said the officers took cover and began shouting verbal commands for those inside to exit the residence. Additional police units were set up a perimeter and a short time later two individuals from the apartment exited and were detained. Police said no one was reported or found to have suffered any injuries as a result of the gunshot.

After an investigation, police found Ortiz to have shot a single round from a shotgun while inside. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Ortiz has been charged with reckless endangerment in the first degree (felony) and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree (misdemeanor). He was arraigned in Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of bail.

The weapon used in this incident was recovered. Police said the investigation is continuing with further charges possible.