AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 21-year-old man from Amsterdam was arrested following an investigation into a stabbing on September 6. State Police charged Thaj E. Sobers with assault in the second degree and criminal contempt in the second degree.

Police say the victim sustained stab wounds to the head and face. Investigations determined that Sobers got into an altercation with the victim in the area of Main Street in Fort Johnson. Sobers reportedly stabbed the victim multiple times. The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police located Sobers during a traffic stop on Church Street in Amsterdam. During the investigation, Sobers was observed having phone contact with an individual. Police determined the individual had an active court-issued full stay-away order of protection against Sobers.

Sobers was arraigned at the Amsterdam City Court and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in lieu of $50,000 cash, a $100,000 bond, or a $150,000 partially secured bond. The victim has been released from the hospital.