Amsterdam man arrested after resisting, assaulting officer

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On May 11 just before 7 p.m., two Amsterdam Police Officers saw 28 year-old Roy Locklear walking on Thomas Street. The two patrolmen, knowing Locklear was currently wanted by the APD on two warrants, approached Locklear and told him why he was being stopped.

Police say Locklear was claiming to be someone else and became resistant to the officers. At that point, officers took Locklear into custody. Upon being handcuffed, police say Locklear began to strike the side of the patrol car with his body causing damage to the car. Locklear continued to struggle and refused to be placed in the back of the car. In response, the two officers requested help.

Officers were able to secure Locklear in the back of the patrol car where he continued to use his body to strike the sides of the car. While en route to police headquarters, Locklear was able to free one of his hands from the handcuffs and punched out a rear window of the police car. Locklear then pulled himself out of the window and began to strike the side of the car with his fist.

When officers stopped the vehicle to re-secure Locklear, he freed himself completely from the vehicle. Then, Locklear slammed the patrol car’s front passenger door on an officer as he was attempting to exit the car. When the officer pushed back and was able to open the door, police say Locklear, with a closed fist, struck the officer in his face resulting in the officer’s nose being broken. After being initially struck, the officer Locklear down to the ground.

Locklear was placed back into police custody and transported to police headquarters where he was processed on a variety of charges, as well as being charged on an open complaint stemming from an incident that occurred in July 2020.

The injured officer went to St. Mary’s Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Charges Locklear faces:

1. Assault in the Second Degree

2. Criminal Mischief in the Third Degree

3. Attempted Escape in the Second Degree

4. Resisting Arrest

5. Warrant, Failure to Appear

6. Warrant, Failure to Appear