Amsterdam man arrested after domestic dispute with two separate guns

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Joseph M. Piasecki Jr., 47, was arrested on an arrest warrant issued by the Town of Florida Court. The warrant was issued after an investigation into allegations that Piasecki had threatened two family members with two separate firearms on Dec. 24, 2020 and then barricaded himself inside of his residence.

This warranted a response that evening by the Regional Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office-Amsterdam Police Department SWAT Team for a barricaded subject to assist personnel already on scene.

After several failed attempts to have Piasecki Jr. exit his home voluntarily, members of SWAT made entry and apprehended Piasecki without incident. Piasecki was then provided medical services related to the initial domestic violence incident that night.

Piasecki Jr. was charged with Attempted Assault in the Second Degree, Menacing in the Second Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

After his arrest on the warrant, he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance to appear at the Town of Florida Court at a later date.