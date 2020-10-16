Amsterdam man arrested after alleged assault on convenience store

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Joseph P. Delbridge, 19, of Amsterdam was arrested on Thursday after police say he assaulted a convenience store cashier and threw products around the store.

Just after 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Amsterdam police say they responded to the Shakir Convenience store on Reid Street for a reported assault. When they arrived on the scene, they say they found a woman, the store clerk, with severe facial injuries and a man, the store owner, with an injured hand. They reported that a shirtless man had entered the store and gotten angry when asked to leave.

They said the man, later identified as Delbridge, grabbed products off the shelves to throw at them. Refusing to leave, he allegedly attacked the woman, punching her in the face, before fleeing the store and driving off. The female victim was treated at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The next day, officers pulled over Delbridge on Market Street and arrested him. The charges against him are:

Third-degree burglary

Second- and third-degree assault

Criminal mischief

Convictions on these charges are worth up to 16 years, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.

