AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An Amsterdam man has been arrested for allegedly committing welfare fraud. Antonio Vega, 33, faces two charges.

Deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office say they ran a joint investigation with the office’s criminal investigation unit, the department of social services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. The investigation resulted in Vega being arrested on Tuesday on one count of third-degree welfare fraud and second-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

Deputies say Vega allegedly filed a SNAP application and failed to give his employment information and income earned, resulting in an overpayment of SNAP benefits resulting in $5,796.00. He was processed at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and released on an appearance ticket. He is scheduled to appear in the City of Amsterdam Court at a later date.