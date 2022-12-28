AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam is looking for a vendor to operate the Riverlink Cafe and Boating Facility at Riverlink Park, located on the Mohawk River. A spokesperson for the city said they are looking for a vendor who can operate a successful restaurant and reliably staff it so that the restaurant and boating facilities are available to boaters and the general public.

“The city wants to create a positive image and experience for everyone that is using the park,” the spokesperson said in a media release.

Riverlink Cafe is within Riverlink Park, next to an amphitheater where a weeks-long concert series takes place in July and August. The vendor can expect to attract clientele from well-attended concert audiences.

City officials are asking for an explicit business plan, which details how the vendor proposes to attract clientele above and beyond concert attendees—on non-event evenings and during normal business hours. The city intends to maximize park visitor traffic with the cafe as the main attraction, according to the release. The park is open from sunup through sundown, seven days a week.

Proposals are due on Jan. 20, 2023, and should include:

The name of the applicant, including all owners, and principles with complete contact information

A resume of experience related to restaurant operation

Proposed hours of operation and dates of operation of the restaurant

Proposed menu and staff

Detailed business plan

Proposed rent payment and term of lease

Riverlink Cafe is comprised of a kitchen with various equipment, an office, laundry room, shower room, a deck with an awning, and some deck furniture with tables and chairs. To make an appointment to view the facility, call the city recreation office at (518) 841-4307.