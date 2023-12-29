AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Amsterdam has issued a request for proposals for food and beverage service at the Amsterdam Municipal Golf Course Pavilion. The vendor would have an anticipated opening date of April 1.

According to the city, the restaurant area in under construction and is expected to be complete on March 1, 2025. Because of that, the Pavilion has been renovated to serve a light fare menu and has a full-service drink station. The chosen bidder would also be expected to operate a beverage cart while the course is open.

The concessions stand would be expected to be open seven days a week, including holidays, during golf season. The tentative hours would be daylight to dusk.

Proposers should have a minimum of three years of food service management, said the city. The contract would originally be for April 1 to October 31, with an option to renew for up to five more years.

Proposals are due by 3 p.m. on January 19 to the City Clerk at 61 Church Street in Amsterdam. To view the full request for proposals, you can email the City Clerk at slenkowicz@amsterdamny.gov.