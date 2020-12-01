Amsterdam Library to close for two weeks due to COVID

Montgomery County
Posted: / Updated:

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Library will be closing for two weeks to follow COVID safety protocol, according to its website. They expect to open on Dec. 14.

At this time, the library is unable to offer curbside service.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report