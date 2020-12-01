Amsterdam Library to close for two weeks due to COVID

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Amsterdam Library will be closing for two weeks to follow COVID safety protocol, according to its website. They expect to open on Dec. 14.
At this time, the library is unable to offer curbside service.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases
LATEST STORIES
- Bipartisan congressional group unveils coronavirus relief compromise
- Governor Cuomo outlines challenges with vaccine distribution
- Adams Police Department Patrolman, family launch Giving Tuesday initiative
- Nurses at Albany Med take part in one-day strike
- Minimum wage across New York State set to increase on Dec. 31