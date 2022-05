AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – About 50 Amsterdam High School students volunteered Thursday to replace the American flags on the graves of deceased veterans at St. Stanislaus Cemetary in Amsterdam. This has become a tradition for students studying Advanced Placement (AP) Government and U.S. History at the school.

Photos courtesy Greater Amsterdam School District

The school says this event teaches “the true meaning of Memorial Day”, by letting students give back to their community. Assisting were students in the Special Needs program at the school.