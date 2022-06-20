ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Power Authority (NYPA) recognized two Amsterdam High School students Friday, who created winning designs in the “DRIve EV Downtown” bumper sticker contest. The competition was meant to promote electric-vehicle driving in New York State. The top vote-getter will be printed and distributed at NYPA community events statewide, the power authority said.

Photos provided by Phil Kamrass, New York Power Authority.

Sophomores Anthony Serrano and Amani Rivera participated in a STEM workshop through the Fulton-Montgomery Community College Science and Technology Entry Program (STEP) to learn about clean energy, electricity generation, and electric vehicles. They then worked with Amsterdam’s local company, Sticker Mule, to design a bumper sticker, encouraging more New Yorkers to drive electric and plug into NYPA’s EVolve NY electric vehicle charging network.

The curriculum, driven by NYPA’s Environmental Justice department, is being shared with other similar groups across the state. The bumper sticker will be shown off at power authority events that promote its EVolve NY program and the use of electric vehicles statewide.