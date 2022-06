The Amsterdam High School Inclusion Squad is putting on its first community 5K Color Run on Saturday, June 18. (Photo: Getty Images)

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Amsterdam High School Inclusion Squad is putting on its first community 5K Color Run on Saturday, June 18. The run will begin around 10 a.m. at Shuttleworth Park and check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Participants can run or walk and enjoy the day filled with basket raffles, a live band, vendors, and more. Registration is $20 and includes an “Inclusion Squad” t-shirt for the run as well as a $5 donation to New York Special Olympics. The event is open to everyone.